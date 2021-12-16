Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.58. 11,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,403. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $265.86. The company has a market cap of $198.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

