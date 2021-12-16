Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the November 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Sumitomo stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 13,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,465,000.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

