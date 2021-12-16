Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Increased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after acquiring an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,750,000 after acquiring an additional 260,411 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 288.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

