Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.02. 5,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,864. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

