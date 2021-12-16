Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76. 94 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.