Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Down 4.9%

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $206.82 and last traded at $207.11. Approximately 47,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,405,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.36.

The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.29.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

