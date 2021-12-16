Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Up 40.3%

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shot up 40.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.91. 254,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,729,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADGI. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $225,567,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,128,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,060,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,138,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,094,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

