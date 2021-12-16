EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $11.16

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $11.67. EVgo shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 27,805 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

