CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $15.33. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 2,256 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFB. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $765.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $219,855 over the last three months. 9.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after buying an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 240,176 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 142,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,430,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

