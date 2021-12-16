Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Currys (LON:CURY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Currys from GBX 145 ($1.92) to GBX 150 ($1.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CURY stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 112.50 ($1.49). 18,753,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,463. Currys has a 1 year low of GBX 85.45 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.20 ($2.10). The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.55.

In other Currys news, insider Bruce Marsh sold 34,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.63), for a total value of £42,173.01 ($55,732.80). Also, insider Alex Baldock purchased 81,776 shares of Currys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £817.76 ($1,080.69).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

