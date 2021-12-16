TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 117.7% in November

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TCCPY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,546. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

