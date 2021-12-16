TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 117.7% in November

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of TCCPY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,546. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.
About TechnoPro
