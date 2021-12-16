Montecito Bank & Trust Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,147,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 75,023 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 874,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,276,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 453,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,779. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

