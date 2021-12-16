Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 94.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

