Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) PT at $53.69

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.69.

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,088 shares of company stock worth $6,212,429. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $50,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after buying an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $35,826,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,323. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

