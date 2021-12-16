$0.35 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.32. GoPro reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

GPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

GPRO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 82,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.10. GoPro has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,673 shares of company stock worth $5,931,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,689,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

