Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $402.48 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

