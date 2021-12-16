Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 115.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $213.00 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.83.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

