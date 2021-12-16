Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE: HOT.UN) in the last few weeks:
- 11/29/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50.
Shares of HOT.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.64. 73,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,142. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.26 million and a PE ratio of -10.49.
In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,303,844.80.
