Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN)

11/29/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50.

Shares of HOT.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.64. 73,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,142. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.26 million and a PE ratio of -10.49.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,303,844.80.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

