Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 315.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 302.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 85,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $304.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $761.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.02. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock valued at $168,807,946. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

