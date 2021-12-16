Compass Ion Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,634,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $433.87. The stock had a trading volume of 333,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,831. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.11 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

