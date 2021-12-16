Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Bought by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up about 4.2% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,156 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average is $101.11.

