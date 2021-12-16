Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 6,381 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $303.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,165. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

