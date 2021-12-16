Gruss & Co. LLC Sells 120 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Gruss & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 96.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 91,595 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 64.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 440.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

U stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.99. The company had a trading volume of 58,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.82. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $27,233,863.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,186,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,829,965 shares of company stock valued at $312,075,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.