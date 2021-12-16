Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.88. 69,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average is $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $130.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

