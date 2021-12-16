Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. CF Bankshares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned about 5.57% of CF Bankshares worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFBK stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.52. 4,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865. The firm has a market cap of $103.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CF Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

CFBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

