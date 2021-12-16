Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Target Price at $79.09

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SLG stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.34. 8,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,291. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,725,000 after purchasing an additional 311,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,321,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after buying an additional 1,016,650 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,744,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

