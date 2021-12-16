ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.28.

Several research firms have commented on ACO.X. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

ACO.X traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting C$42.97. 107,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.70. The firm has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.35 per share, with a total value of C$165,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,338,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,089,110,868.60.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

