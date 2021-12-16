Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce sales of $410.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.60 million to $425.10 million. Gentex reported sales of $529.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,776 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,543,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Gentex by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 792,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gentex by 1,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 745,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gentex by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 723,261 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.