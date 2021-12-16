National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $263,780 in the last 90 days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in National Health Investors by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.53. 3,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,543. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.77. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.