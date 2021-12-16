MCDEX Hits Market Cap of $59.50 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.09 or 0.00211284 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

