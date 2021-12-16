The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.73.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. 219,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,715. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

