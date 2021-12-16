Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,484 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.94. The stock had a trading volume of 112,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

