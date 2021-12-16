Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned 1.23% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVAX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,775. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

