First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 78.7% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the November 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at $723,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,526,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 167,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 512,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

