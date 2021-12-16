stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.77 or 0.08350281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00079008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,355.55 or 1.00075641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00052623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002678 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

