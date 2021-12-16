Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $126.77

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $126.77 or 0.00262352 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and $527.01 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,319.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.33 or 0.00921648 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026173 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003183 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,925,545 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

