The Sandbox Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $5.13 or 0.00010607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00174170 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.04 or 0.00554722 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,364,619 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

