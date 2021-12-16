iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $471.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

