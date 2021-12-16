Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 300 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

