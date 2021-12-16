iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after acquiring an additional 645,516 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 612,913 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.67 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

