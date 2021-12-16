Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Cut by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $250.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

