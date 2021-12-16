Innova Wealth Partners Sells 22,910 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Innova Wealth Partners lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 255,330 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

