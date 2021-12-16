Fernwood Investment Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after acquiring an additional 221,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,190,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $77.72 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

