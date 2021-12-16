Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 107 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 193,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.11. 40,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,851,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $410.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

