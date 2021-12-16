Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 164.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.89. 1,366,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,662,199. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

