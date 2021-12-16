International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 6,392 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 203,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,156,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

