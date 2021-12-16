BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Square makes up 2.0% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 11.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Square by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Square by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 11,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Square by 584.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Square by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.52 and its 200-day moving average is $241.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.96 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.79.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

