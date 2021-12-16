Macroview Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 288.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,103,413 shares of company stock worth $204,141,683. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $168.14 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.91 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.68. The company has a market cap of $106.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

