Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Receives $19.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 52 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

