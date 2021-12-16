Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.70. 14,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,783. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.66 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.41.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,400 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,171 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.